Frontier Airlines restarted nonstop service from CVG to Raleigh-Durham and Philadelphia, book low fares















Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) restarted nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Raleigh-Durham and Philadelphia this week. To celebrate, the airline is offering fares as low as $69 on nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham and $99 on nonstop flights to Philadelphia.*

“We are excited to launch service from Cincinnati to Raleigh-Durham and Philadelphia,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “With these two additional routes, we now offer nonstop flights to a total of 11 destinations from CVG, along with connecting options to a wide variety of cities across our network.”

“As travel demand continues to pick up, we are pleased Frontier is resuming service between CVG and these two markets just in time for summer travel season,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “This is good news as both Raleigh-Durham, the Research Triangle, and Philadelphia, the birthplace of the United States, appeal to tourism, friend and family travel, and corporate travel.”

Frequency and times are subject to change, so please check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

The airline’s frequent flyer program, FRONTIER Miles, lets members enjoy many benefits as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family friendly and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles. FRONTIER Miles is aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown – no funny formulas at Frontier. Whether customers travel a little or a lot, they will find FRONTIER Miles rewarding.

About the Introductory Fare Offer*:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on May 31. Fares are valid for non-stop travel, on select days of week, Jun, 1 through Jun. 29, 2022. 3-day advance purchase is required. Round Trip travel not required.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made 7 days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential. Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such as baggage and advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge.

Frontier Airlines

