Four Northern Kentucky educators selected for 2022 CPE Academic Leadership Development Institute















The Council on Postsecondary Education on Tuesday announced the fourth cadre of its Academic Leadership Development Institute (ALDI) program, which aims to prepare minority faculty and staff members for leadership roles in Kentucky higher education. The 24 participants were chosen from Kentucky’s public universities and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

“We have a strong group of leaders from a variety of backgrounds participating in the program, and I’m excited about the unique perspectives and experiences they will bring to the table,” said Dawn Offutt, executive director for diversity, equity and inclusion at CPE. “We are intentional about inclusion in our leadership development efforts because true equity isn’t possible unless it is reflected at all levels of our higher education institutions.”

ALDI, a year-long training and leadership development program, is focused on building the skills of early career, underrepresented minority faculty and staff who are on track for professional advancement through a series of interactive sessions and small group seminars. CPE established ALDI in 2017, and then reinstated the program in 2019 after receiving a $50,000 grant from the Lumina Foundation, which targeted efforts to close outcome gaps in postsecondary education.

Participants are nominated based on their leadership ability, interest in advancement and dedication to higher education.

2022 ALDI participants:

• TaKeia N. Anthony – Kentucky State University

• Lester “Les” Archer – Western Kentucky University

• Marlisa Austin – Jefferson Community and Technical College

• Prathiba Natesan Batley – University of Louisville

• Daniel Boahmah – Western Kentucky University

• Dedrick Brooks – Murray State University

• Eric Brown – Morehead State University

• Erica Clayton – Gateway Community and Technical College

• Anastasia Curwood – University of Kentucky

• Alejandra “Ali” Frailey – Madisonville Community College

• Brandon Halcomb – Jefferson Community and Technical College

• Denise Hardesty – Western Kentucky University

• Kevin Harrison – Ashland Community and Technical College

• Vanessa Hunn – Northern Kentucky University

• Joda Johnson – Southcentral Community and Technical College

• Quentin Moore – Eastern Kentucky University

• Ebony Muldrow – University of Louisville

• Keturah Nix – Kentucky State University

• Antoine Smith-Rouse – Owensboro Community and Technical College

• Danelle Stevens-Watkins – University of Kentucky

• Lorraine Sturgeon – Kentucky Community and Technical College System, System Office

• Crystal Summers – Northern Kentucky University

• Kauai Thurman – Bluegrass Community and Technical College

• Jose Saavedra Torres – Northern Kentucky University

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education