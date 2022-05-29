Covington Catholic one of 191 high schools nationwide named PLTW Distinguished School















For the fifth consecutive year, Covington Catholic High School has been recognized as a Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished High School, one of only 191 PLTW High School programs nationwide and only six in Kentucky to receive this recognition for 2021-22.

This award is based on performance standards including “exceptional student access, engagement, and achievement in the PLTW Engineering curriculum by developing the in-demand, real-world knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom.”

Two other NKY schools were also recognized: Boone County High School and Larry A. Ryle School in Boone County.

CovCath is one of only 27 high schools nationwide to receive the recognition for the past five consecutive years and one of only 2 in Kentucky.

PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in over 12,200 schools across the U.S.

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Covington Catholic met the following criteria in the 2020-21 school year:

• Had 25 percent of students or more participate in PLTW High School courses, or of those who participated during the 2020-21 school year, at least 33 percent took two or more PLTW courses during their tenure at the school;



• Offer and had students enrolled in at least three PLTW High School courses;



• Had strategies and procedures in place that support reasonably proportional representation with regard to race, ethnicity, poverty, gender, and can support such claims with relevant data.





“We are honored to recognize Covington Catholic for their unwavering commitment to provide students with an excellent educational experience despite the last two years having been some of the most challenging in recent history for students and educators across the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. David Dimmett, Interim President and CEO of PLTW. “They should be very proud of their achievements in unlocking their students’ potential and equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom no matter what career path they choose.”

Covington Catholic is part of a community of PreK-12 schools, colleges and universities, and corporate and philanthropic partners across the country united around a passion for providing students with inspiring, engaging, and empowering learning opportunities.



For more information on Covington Catholic’s PLTW Engineering program, contact Bob Lind, STEM Program Director, at blind@covcath.org.

