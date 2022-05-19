Building Industry Association earns two awards of excellence from National Assn. of Home Builders















The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky has been recognized as a leader in best association operations and home shows, with two Association Excellence Awards presented by the Executive Officers Council (EOC) of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

The projects receiving recognition are the BIA’s 2021 Annual Team and Leadership Planning Retreat, winning in the Best Association Operations Program Administered category, and HomeFest Sanctuary Village in the Best Home or Industry Trade Show category.

“HomeFest Sanctuary Village was an outstanding show in a wonderful community that represents a more traditional approach to what builders’ associations do and to be recognized for the quality event that the show was is greatly appreciated,” said Brian Miller, Executive Vice President.

The Association Excellence Awards is an annual program recognizing outstanding accomplishments of state and local builders’ associations and executive officers in the field of association management. EOC membership is comprised of the staff executives who direct more than 650 NAHB-affiliated state and local builders’ associations representing more than 140,000 builders in communities across the United States.

“We are being recognized in back-to-back years with awards that commemorate the association’s excellence in operations. We pride ourselves on being a data driven organization that is keenly aware of emerging trends in association issues. It is significantly noticeable that we are an always changing, vibrant and constantly refreshed association,” said Miller.

The BIA was awarded 32 Association Excellence Awards since the program’s inception in the early 1990’s. During Miller’s tenure as the Executive Vice President of the association, the BIA garnered 16 awards for the organization’s work since 2009. During that period, the association was recognized six times for its efforts involving the Enzweiler Building Institute and Workforce Development initiatives. Other awards over the past 12 years were earned for Council development, non-dues revenue, communications and services to members.

“Our leaders accept change as a foundational component of our culture and work closely with an amazing staff team to plan, establish and experiment in areas that most other organizations fear to tread,” Miller concluded.

To learn more about the Association Excellence Awards, go to www.nahb.org/aea.

The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education and political action. For more information, visit www.BuildersNKY.com.