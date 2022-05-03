Boone, Campbell and Kenton among eight counties where open burning is restricted until Sept. 30















Ozone season has begun, and for eight Kentucky counties — including Boone, Campbell and Kenton — that means taking extra care to learn before you burn, as open burning is restricted from May 1 until Sept. 30 to protect air quality.

Ground-level ozone, created when pollutants chemically react in the atmosphere in the presence of heat and sunlight, is considered a summertime health risk.

As a result, the open burning of household rubbish, brush, tree limbs, leaves and natural growth from land clearing is not permitted in Boone, Boyd, Bullitt, Campbell, Kenton, and Oldham counties. A portion of Lawrence County is also subject to open burning restrictions during ozone season. Open burning is restricted year-round in Jefferson County.

“Pollution from open burning is more likely to cause problems during the warmer months of the year,” said Michael Kennedy, director of the Kentucky Division for Air Quality. “For those counties that have historically had problems meeting air quality standards for ozone and particulate pollution, most open burning is restricted during this time to protect air quality and human health.”

All eight of these counties have, at one time or another, been designated as “non-attainment” areas for ozone or particulate matter pollutants.

Many people may not realize that burning trash at any time of the year is illegal in all Kentucky counties. State law prohibits the burning of many materials such as plastic, tires, cans, coated wire, carpeting and food waste.

In addition, the burning of trailers, buildings, and construction and demolition debris such as shingles, drywall and insulation is also banned.

Painted, stained or treated wood products such as fence posts, pallets, and furniture are illegal to burn, because they release dangerous toxins into the air. Items that cannot be recycled should be taken to a state-permitted landfill.

To report illegal open burning or to learn more about open burning restrictions in your area, please call the Division for Air Quality at 502-782-6592, email burnlaw@ky.gov, or visit the division’s website at http://bit.ly/OpenBurningKY.

Kentucky Division of Air Quality