Annual Duveneck Memorial Art Show set for May 14 at George Rogers Clark Park in Covington















The 51st Annual Duveneck Memorial Art Show will be held on Saturday, May 14 from Noon to 5 p.m. at George Rogers Clark Park on Riverside Drive in Covington.

This year’s juried art show will feature the original works of over 50 regional artists from Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. Judging will cover the four categories: painting, sculpture/3-D, graphics/photography, and fine crafts. Over $3,500 will be awarded to the artists, including the presentation of the prestigious Duveneck Award, a two-dimensional work depicting a historic landmark or scene in the Greater Cincinnati area.

The afternoon will include food trucks Pretzelfuls, LLC and Kona Ice, and entertainment provided by the band Moonshine & Wine from Noon to 4 p.m. Attendees will be able to stroll among the artist’s displays to enjoy the variety of artwork; some items will be available for purchase from artists. Paid parking is available at city parking lots in Covington.

George Rogers Clark Park is located along the Ohio River across from downtown Cincinnati. The art show was established to celebrate the heritage of Covington’s native son, Frank Duveneck. The event is free and open to the public and a rain date has been set for Sunday, May 15.

The Duveneck Memorial Art Show is sponsored by: Northern Kentucky Heritage League, Historic Licking Riverside Civic Association, Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center, Lisa & Normand Desmarais, Adams Law PLLC, Sue & Don Corken, Judy & James Adams, Lisa Sauer & Jon Moeller, and Karen & Darryl Etling.

