Air Canada resumes nonstop service to Toronto from CVG today, after being suspended for two years















“CVG, along with our tourism partners at the Cincinnati USA Convention and Visitors Bureau and meetNKY, are thrilled that Air Canada is resuming its nonstop service between the Cincinnati Region and Toronto,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG.

“This news is encouraging to our regional business community, particularly, as corporate and international travel demand continue to recover coming out of the pandemic.”

Air Canada is resuming nonstop service between CVG Airport and Toronto Pearson (YYZ) after being suspended for nearly two years due to the pandemic.

A ribbon-cutting relaunch celebration will take place today at the gate area with cookies and giveaways available for travelers.



The twice daily flights are available to book at aircanada.com. Flights depart CVG at 6:10 a.m. and 4:40 p.m., and arrive at YYZ at 7:42 a.m. and 6:12 p.m.

The first flight resuming service takes off from CVG at 4:40 p.m. for YYZ. : Flight departs CVG for YYZ at 4:40 p.m.

“People are ready to travel, and we’re excited to resume service between Cincinnati and Toronto with double daily flights operated by Air Canada Express Jazz with a 50-seat CRJ200. With overall travel demand accelerating, our flights linking Cincinnati and Toronto are of interest to customers looking to visit friends and family and explore Canada’s largest City. The route reconnects two well established business markets and Air Canada’s flights are scheduled to connect easily to a myriad of flights across Canada and Europe through our Toronto Pearson hub,” said Lisa Pierce, Vice President, Canada & USA Sales at Air Canada.





