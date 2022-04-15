Three NKY charitable organizations partner with Anthem to COVID test kits to the homeless















The Brighton Center, Welcome House, Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid are joining forces to distribute COVID test kits in northern Kentucky to ensure that our neighbors experiencing homelessness have the necessary testing available to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in these underserved communities and to improve public health outcomes across Kentucky.

“The pandemic has exacerbated the inequalities and challenges long faced by our most vulnerable neighbors, including the facilities and professionals they rely on for assistance,” said Leon Lamoreaux, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid President in Kentucky. “Anthem is committed to improving the health and well-being of communities, close gaps in care and increase health equity across the Bluegrass, and we are proud to partner with the Brighton Center, Welcome Center and Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and deliver on that pledge for Kentuckians experiencing homelessness.”

More than 4,000 people in the Commonwealth will experience homelessness on any given day, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. Many unhoused Kentuckians are also living with pre-existing or undiagnosed health conditions that make them even more susceptible to contracting COVID-19, hospitalization, and death. In fact, the Homelessness Research Institute cites medical history, along with the reduced ability to socially distance and properly sanitize, as contributing factors to increased rates of COVID-19 transmission and mortality among individuals experiencing homelessness.

All total, Anthem will distribute 5,000 test kits across the Commonwealth. In addition to COVID-19 testing supplies, Anthem has vaccinated nearly 50,000 Kentuckians, donated 20,000 personal hand sanitizers and invested almost $600,000 since the beginning of the pandemic to fight the spread of COVID-19.

