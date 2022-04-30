A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Still need to get COVID vaccine booster? NKy Health Dept. is urging everyone 12 and older to get one

Apr 30th, 2022 · 0 Comment

The NKY Health Department is urging everyone who hasn’t yet received their COVID vaccine booster shot to get them.

The boosters are recommended for everyone aged 12 and older.

Schedule at nkyhealth.org/boosters.

They are free.


