Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky signs statewide partners to refocus efforts to protect children















Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky (PCAK) challenged its statewide partners to sign a pledge this month to refocus efforts on protecting the health and well-being of children. 50 partners have now signed that pledge including organizations from nonprofits, to state government to health care institutions.



The letter, signed by PCAK Executive Director, Jill Seyfred, read in part:

“As we recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, we reach out to all Kentuckians. Just one adult can make a difference in the life of a child… one person interacting with a child, one social worker, one mental health worker, one police officer, one doctor, one teacher, one elected official, one neighbor, one agency, one community. The power of ONE to impact the life of a child is immeasurable. The ONE is YOU.”

PCAK encourages its partners to work together in their communities to improve outcomes for children and provides resources on how to find safe caregivers, participate in online trainings, or even consider becoming a foster parent.

“April is always an important month for us. It’s exciting to see so many partners – from government officials, to schools, to libraries – actively work toward our shared mission of protecting our most vulnerable assets – our children,” Seyfred said. “This work is essential to a strong future for everyone.”

You can find more information and resources about events happening for Child Abuse Prevention Month this April online at www.pcaky.org.

These community partners have signed the pledge:

Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear

First Lady Britainy Beshear

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman & Chris O’Bryan

Kentucky Press Association

CASA of the Bluegrass

CASA of Madison and Clark Counties

Nicholas County Family Resource Youth Services Center

Dry Ridge Christian Church

Executive Director, KY Right to Life

Family Enrichment Center

Melissa L. Currie, MD, FAAP, University of Louisville School

Children’s Alliance

KY Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

Metcalfe County Family Resource Center

Boys & Girls Clubs of Appalachia

Buffalo Trace Children’s Advocacy Center

Arbor Youth Services

Office of the Inspector General, CHFS

Regional Prevention Center of Comprehend, Inc.

Seven Counties Services/Bellewood & Brooklawn

Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative Head Start

Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass

Family Nurturing Center

LKLP Community Action Council

Kentucky Children’s Hospital

Chrysalis House Inc.

Div. Of Family Resource & Youth Services Centers

Orphan Care Alliance

Metcalfe Co. Extension Agent for FCS Ed.

Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes

Lotus Children’s Advocacy & Sexual Violence Resource Center

Lake Cumberland Community Action Agency, Inc.

The Family Connection FRYSC

Danville Schools Families First Family Resource Center

Child Fatality and Near Fatality External Review Panel

DBL Law

Steve Barger Consulting

Union County We Educate to End Child Abuse

ECHO, Exploited Children’s Help Organization

Home of the Innocents

Family & Children’s Place

National Association of Social Workers – KY Chapter

Kentucky Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

Mason-Corinth Elementary Family Resource Center

CASA of Graves County & Southwest KY

Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center

Melissa L. Currie, MD, FAAP, Norton Children’s Pediatric Protection Specialists

Green County Family Resource Center

Top Shelf Lobby