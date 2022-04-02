Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky signs statewide partners to refocus efforts to protect children

Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky (PCAK) challenged its statewide partners to sign a pledge this month to refocus efforts on protecting the health and well-being of children. 50 partners have now signed that pledge including organizations from nonprofits, to state government to health care institutions.
The letter, signed by PCAK Executive Director, Jill Seyfred, read in part:
“As we recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, we reach out to all Kentuckians. Just one adult can make a difference in the life of a child… one person interacting with a child, one social worker, one mental health worker, one police officer, one doctor, one teacher, one elected official, one neighbor, one agency, one community. The power of ONE to impact the life of a child is immeasurable. The ONE is YOU.”
PCAK encourages its partners to work together in their communities to improve outcomes for children and provides resources on how to find safe caregivers, participate in online trainings, or even consider becoming a foster parent.
“April is always an important month for us. It’s exciting to see so many partners – from government officials, to schools, to libraries – actively work toward our shared mission of protecting our most vulnerable assets – our children,” Seyfred said. “This work is essential to a strong future for everyone.”
You can find more information and resources about events happening for Child Abuse Prevention Month this April online at www.pcaky.org.
These community partners have signed the pledge:
Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear
First Lady Britainy Beshear
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman & Chris O’Bryan
Kentucky Press Association
CASA of the Bluegrass
CASA of Madison and Clark Counties
Nicholas County Family Resource Youth Services Center
Dry Ridge Christian Church
Executive Director, KY Right to Life
Family Enrichment Center
Melissa L. Currie, MD, FAAP, University of Louisville School
Children’s Alliance
KY Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
Metcalfe County Family Resource Center
Boys & Girls Clubs of Appalachia
Buffalo Trace Children’s Advocacy Center
Arbor Youth Services
Office of the Inspector General, CHFS
Regional Prevention Center of Comprehend, Inc.
Seven Counties Services/Bellewood & Brooklawn
Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative Head Start
Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass
Family Nurturing Center
LKLP Community Action Council
Kentucky Children’s Hospital
Chrysalis House Inc.
Div. Of Family Resource & Youth Services Centers
Orphan Care Alliance
Metcalfe Co. Extension Agent for FCS Ed.
Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes
Lotus Children’s Advocacy & Sexual Violence Resource Center
Lake Cumberland Community Action Agency, Inc.
The Family Connection FRYSC
Danville Schools Families First Family Resource Center
Child Fatality and Near Fatality External Review Panel
DBL Law
Steve Barger Consulting
Union County We Educate to End Child Abuse
ECHO, Exploited Children’s Help Organization
Home of the Innocents
Family & Children’s Place
National Association of Social Workers – KY Chapter
Kentucky Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
Mason-Corinth Elementary Family Resource Center
CASA of Graves County & Southwest KY
Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center
Melissa L. Currie, MD, FAAP, Norton Children’s Pediatric Protection Specialists
Green County Family Resource Center
Top Shelf Lobby