Our Rich History: The presidency of Dr. E. Joseph Lee at Thomas More College, 2001-2004















By David E. Schroeder

Special to NKyTribune

Part 42 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”

On June 14, 2000, Father William Cleves announced his resignation as president of Thomas More College effective at the completion of the following academic year, 2000–2001. As a result, the process of searching for the twelfth president of the college began. Ted Robinson was appointed by the board of trustees to begin the search.

The major goal of the committee was to find candidates who had the strengths of fundraising, collaboration, and strong administrative skills. Under Robinson’s leadership, the committee sorted through dozens of applications that met these criteria. Once the list was winnowed down and presented to the full board, the second phase of the project began—relying heavily on listening. Listening sessions for the administration, staff, faculty, and students were all conducted. The finalists gave short presentations, and then participants were able to ask questions. Detailed notes were taken and relayed back to the board of trustees.

Eventually, two finalists came to the forefront. One of the those was Dr. E. Joseph Lee. Lee had strong support from the board members and mixed support from faculty and staff. He had a long administrative career in higher education but significantly less teaching experience. After much discussion and debate, the board made the decision to appoint Dr. Lee as the president of Thomas More College.

On March 29, 2001, Robinson made the official announcement, stating, “The committee carefully considered many qualified candidates for this position. We feel very strongly that Dr. Lee is the right person for many reasons. Perhaps the most critical reason is that the opportunities and challenges facing Thomas More College seem to be those that could be best met by a president with his background, expertise, and leadership style.” Lee would begin his official duties on June 1, 2001. The Kentucky Post quoted Lee, who said, “I am excited to assume the presidency of Thomas More College primarily because the mission of the college is one I can relate to and embrace.”

Dr. Lee was a native of Bath, Maine. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in French Literature and a Master of Science in Education from St. Michael College in Winooski, Vermont. Lee’s doctorate in philosophy was from Boston College. Dr. Lee had also attended the Harvard University Institute for Educational Management.

Prior to coming to Thomas More, Dr. Lee had a lengthy career of evolving leadership positions in higher education. He began his work in education in Worcester, Massachusetts at the College of the Holy Cross as an admissions counselor and later as the assistant director of admissions at Assumption College. Between 1974 and 1976, Lee held the positions of director of career counseling and acting director of admissions at Framingham State College in Framingham, Massachusetts. From 1976 to 1990, he served as dean of admissions and financial aid and later vice president for student services at Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts. His last position before coming to Thomas More was vice president for student life at Manhattan College in Riversdale, New York. During his years at Manhattan College, Lee oversaw an increase in student applications of 35% and enrolled two of the largest freshmen classes in the institution’s history.

The board of trustees, for the first time in the college’s history, tied incentives to the president’s contract. Dr. Lee was provided with a base salary and the use of a college-owned automobile and an expense account. In addition, he was eligible for a yearly bonus that was tied to performance. He would be reviewed by the board following the completion of his first six months on the job and on a yearly basis.

Dr. Lee’s presidency proved a short one. He began his official tenure on campus on June 1, 2001, and remained in the position until 2004. Despite the brief stay, he achieved a number of accomplishments that benefited the college.

One of the first issues Dr. Lee faced was the final reaccreditation process with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools that the college had been working on since the previous year. Working closely with Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College, Dr. Dale K. Myers, this was achieved in 2001. Dr. Lee then turned to other issues, including building fundraising relationships with community leaders. Many of these relationships ultimately proved fruitful.

Working with several members of the science faculty, Dr. Lee successfully applied for a National Science Foundation grant to build an observatory on campus. This funding, along with a generous grant from the Bank of Kentucky, resulted in the construction of the new state-of-the-art Bank of Kentucky Observatory. The building was designed by GBBN Architectural Firm and built by Century Construction. An open house to officially dedicate the new facility occurred on June 5, 2003.

Dr. Lee then turned his attention to the Thomas More Library (now the Benedictine Library). The facility was part of the original 1967 Crestview Hills campus and had received little attention for decades. The 36,000 square foot facility needed major electrical upgrades, a new ADA compliant elevator, more flexible student space, and upgraded technology. In December 2003, the college received a grant for $800,000 from the James Graham Brown Foundation. An additional grant from the Scripps Howard Foundation pushed the college closer to its goal of $1.8 million. That same year, GBBN Architectural Firm was commissioned to conduct a preliminary design.

Dr. Lee did not see the library project completed — that was left to his successor. Conflicts with the board of trustees, primarily over enrollment management issues, resulted in a strained relationship. Dr. Lee officially resigned as president of Thomas More College in 2004.

Following his departure from Thomas More, Dr. Lee returned to his native New England. He later served as president of St. Joseph College in Maine and is currently president of Spring Hill College in Alabama.

David E. Schroeder is Director of the Kenton County Public Library. He is the author of Life Along the Ohio: A Sesquicentennial History of Ludlow, Kentucky (2014), coeditor of Gateway City: Covington, Kentucky, 1815-2015 (2015), and co-author of Lost Northern Kentucky (2018).

We want to learn more about the history of your business, church, school, or organization in our region (Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and along the Ohio River). If you would like to share your rich history with others, please contact the editor of “Our Rich History,” Paul A. Tenkotte, at tenkottep@nku.edu. Paul A. Tenkotte, PhD is Professor of History and Gender Studies at Northern Kentucky University (NKU) and the author of many books and articles.