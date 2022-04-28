Memorie Makers Cafe and Cupcakery in Florence has finally settled in, makes everything from scratch















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

You can run – and yes, you can’t hide.

Tiffany Smith, we’re talking to you.

The 33-year-old mother of two sons owns and operates Memorie Makers Café and Cupcakery — with her mom.

She’s been doing this for some six years – and finally she thinks she’s settled down.

“We started on Main Street in Florence,” she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “We then moved to the Friendly Market on Mt. Zion Road; from there it was the Florence Mall.”

And this July, Tiffany – and mom – will celebrate their one-year anniversary at 8470 U.S. 42 – suite G in Florence.

But moving and relocating is nothing new for Tiffany.

“I was in banking for some time,” she said, “I served as Branch Manager for the Forcht Bank in Burlington.”

And, of course she left that.

“I just wanted to stay at home and be a mom for a while,” said the Oakbrook native who earned a degree in Business at Gateway Community College.

And guess what?

Time to move – again.

“I had to get out of the house,” she laughed. “I love my kids, but I had to get out.”

She took her love of baking with her – and her new career was born.

“And we’re doing pretty well after six years,” said the Hebron resident.

Smith says she bakes everything from scratch at Memorie Makers. “We offer gluten-free, vegan and keto – which is no sugar and low carbs,” she said.

She quickly pointed to her Bubble Tea as a crowd-pleaser.

“It’s a fruit smoothie,” she said, “with popping or traditional pearls.”

Custom cakes, cookies, cupcakes, Wedding Cakes are the bulk of the orders, Smith says, and classes are offered as well.

“We have baking and cookie decorating classes,” she said. “Usually one class per-month.”

That’s probably about all the time Tiffany Smith has to give.

The Memorie Makers Café and Cupcakery is closed Mondays, open 12-4 on Sundays and 10-7 Tuesdays through Saturday.

For Tiffany Smith, it makes a long day.

“I’m usually baking – and more often than not I’m in the shop from opening to closing,” she said.

Now that might be a good thing.

It’ll prevent her from moving – again.