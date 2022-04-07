Historic Suspension Bridge to be open for vehicular traffic on Friday; closed for repairs since Feb. 2021















The John A. Roebling Bridge will open to traffic Friday afternoon, April 8, after being closed to vehicular traffic since February 2021.

A restoration project has been in progress for over a year to address several needs of the historic landmark.

The project is not completed, however. Still ahead is some work that requires warmer temperatures and will necessitate lane closures. Once those are scheduled, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will notify the public.

“It’s amazing that at 155 years old, this beautiful bridge is still a vital connection,” said Bob Yeager, chief district engineer of the Department of Highways District 6 in Covington. “We know that the businesses and citizens of Covington and Cincinnati are ready for the Roebling to be reopened.”

The bridge, which spans the Ohio River and officially opened on Jan. 1, 1867, has been closed to vehicular traffic since Feb. 15, 2021, for extensive maintenance.

It has remained open, during most of that time, to foot traffic.

The Roebling Bridge ordinarily carries about 8,100 vehicles a day and is the primary connector between downtown Covington and downtown Cincinnati.