Fischer Homes to join Ashley Builders in developing Memorial Pointe residential community in Southgate















Fischer Homes, a Northern Kentucky-based homebuilder, has announced that it will build 60 Masterpiece Homes at the Memorial Pointe residential community being developed on hilltop property in Southgate, the site of the former Beverly Hills Supper Club.

Fischer Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the nation and the Northern Kentucky leader in home construction, is partnering with Memorial Pointe developer Ashley Builders Group of Edgewood.

“Memorial Pointe is a tremendous location for the low maintenance, single-family home community we plan to offer,” said Jason Finch, Market President for Fischer Homes Northern Kentucky Division Manager. “It is convenient to Interstate 471, the nearby neighborhood business districts of Southgate and Fort Thomas as well as Downtown Cincinnati and will feature green space, a pocket park and some home sites with golf course views of Highland Country Club.

“Ashley Builders Group is a premier developer that is well-known and respected in Northern Kentucky, and we are excited to be a part of the Memorial Pointe community.”

The Masterpiece Collection of homes that Fischer will build at Memorial Pointe are part of the same collection found at Villa Grande, a community of luxury homes that sits on a hilltop vista above Interstate 471 in Fort Thomas.

The Masterpiece Collection includes Fischer Homes’ popular five-level floor plans, ranch and designs with first-floor owner’s retreats. Buyers can personalize their home at the company’s Lifestyle Design Center in Erlanger. The low-maintenance community will include yard work and snow removal for residents.

Memorial Pointe covers 80 acres and in addition to residential development, the community will maintain greenspace and include a park as well as connections to Highland Country Club, which is across Blossom Lane from the site. Access to Memorial Pointe will be from U.S. 27 and from Blossom Lane.

“We are thrilled to have Fischer Homes join us at Memorial Pointe,” said Bill Kreutzjans Jr. of Ashley Builders Group, which is also planning to develop 20 homes at the site. “Like Ashley, Fischer Homes is a Northern Kentucky company that has built an excellent reputation by delivering high quality homes and communities.”

Fischer Homes has also committed to supporting the public memorial to the 165 victims of the 1977 Beverly Hills Supper Club fire that is planned as part of the community.

“Fischer Homes is a company with its roots in Northern Kentucky, and we know well the deep and lasting impact the Beverly Hills fire had on the community and on those who lost loved ones, friends and colleagues,” Finch said. “We want to do our part to ensure that they will never be forgotten as well as honor the first responders who bravely battled the fire and tended to the injured.”

The public memorial is planned for land along U.S. 27 and will include the names of the victims; a list of local first responder units that responded to the fire; a list of the federal and state fire safety regulations that were implemented as a result of the fire; and maps of the site in 1977.

Ashley Builders Group is jointly developing the project with Vision Realty Group. In addition to the site development, Vision Realty Group will also be developing the 200 apartments at Memorial Pointe in a partnership with North American Properties.



Fischer Homes is a privately-held company that was founded in 1980 by Henry and Elaine Fischer. The company employs 650 associates and is the 33rd largest builder in the country according to the Builder 100 list. In addition to Northern Kentucky, the company has homebuilding operations in Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Louisville, and St. Louis.

With 576 homes sold in Northern Kentucky in 2021, Fischer Homes is the largest homebuilder in the region. The company is currently building in more than 150 new home communities; 20 of those communities are in Northern Kentucky and priced from the $190s to the $800s.

Fischer Homes also has a long tradition of giving back. The company has raised more than $24 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and recently announced that it is the first builder in the country to build three St. Jude homes in one year.

