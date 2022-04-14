FHK seeking nominations for 2022 Healthy Kentucky Champions awards program; deadline May 20















Calling all health leaders!

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky is seeking nominations for Kentuckians working to make a difference in the health of their communities. The Healthy Kentucky Champions Awards Program will highlight honorees’ successes and raise awareness for programs working in the commonwealth to better people’s health. The public is encouraged to nominate individuals for the awards program.

Who to nominate:

• Someone who has invested time and energy to improving the health of their community and/or the commonwealth. • A leader who has demonstrated their commitment by advancing programs, research, policy, and/or initiatives related to the health of Kentuckians. • An exceptional person who has participated in, led, and/or mentored others in efforts to address and reduce health risks and disparities and promote health equity in Kentucky.

“Healthy Kentucky Champions are beacons of light, dedicated to helping their fellow Kentuckians live healthier lives every day,” said Ben Chandler, president and CEO of Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. “We are honored to highlight them and their work as an example of how one person can make an impact on their own community and commonwealth.”

Winners of the Healthy Kentucky Champions Award are automatically considered for the Gil Friedell Award. The Friedell Award includes a $5,000 grant to the winner’s choice of a Kentucky-based nonprofit that is working to advance health policy in the commonwealth.

Nominees for the Healthy Kentucky Champions Awards Program must live or work in Kentucky. Submissions are due May 20. The simple nomination form is available on Healthy-KY.org. For more information on how to nominate someone and a list of past winners, visit www.healthy-ky.org

Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky