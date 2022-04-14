Building Industry Association sets April 30 date for annual Big Dig event at Boone County Fairgrounds















The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky will hold its annual The Big Dig, presented by the Enzweiler Building Institute and Riegler Blacktop, on Saturday, April 30 at Boone County Fairgrounds in Burlington.

“We are genuinely excited to bring The Big Dig back to the community this year. With the pandemic behind us we are equally enthused to produce this event in a totally normal way,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the trade association. “We have made it through years of challenging times and are happy to report that The Big Dig is back and better than ever.”

The Big Dig will run from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person online. Toddlers five and under are complimentary. Event partners include the Enzweiler Building Institute, Riegler Blacktop, Duke Energy, Newman Tractor, Taylor Brother, Arlinghaus Heating and Air, MC D Concrete, Dudley Construction, Kentucky Materials Transport, Bobcat Enterprises, Vandalia Rental, Fischer Homes, Kentucky 811, Century Construction, Baynum Painting, Star Building Materials, SimpleFix handyman, LP Building Products, The Kleingers Group, Eaton Asphalt Paving Company, Chick-fil-A Mall Road, and Owen County Electric Cooperative.

The Big Dig will feature a dozen or more heavy equipment machines that visitors can run under the supervision of trained operators. Huge hauling trucks, bulldozers, skid steers, excavators, dump trucks, boom trucks, concrete mixer trucks, and other machinery will be on site.

Many new and exciting improvements to the show will be visible this year, including online ticketing and online waivers, improved wait times, and additional activities for kids under five,” said Miller. “We have received wonderful feedback from our followers since our first event in 2018. That information has been important to us so we make continually improve our visitors’ experiences. Without our followers and fans, we cannot deliver this quality event. In the past, people have driven to Burlington from far away as Philadelphia, Nashville, St. Louis, and Chicago to experience The Big Dig. We dare not let them and all of our other fans down with a poorly executed event.”

The Big Dig is part of the Northern Kentucky Regional Construction Partnership that received a Kentucky Work Ready Skills Initiative funding award. Workforce Development is the focus of this event to not only entertain children and their loved ones but to introduce those in attendance to the career opportunities available in the construction trades.

“If you think operating heavy equipment is fun, imagine doing it for a career earning tens of thousands of dollars a year,” Miller said.

The Big Dig has incorporated several social media accounts to communicate about the event and the industry throughout the year. You can follow the Big Dig NKY on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat at “BigDigNKY.” Learn more at www.TheBigDigNKY.com.

The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education, and political action.

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky