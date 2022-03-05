Schickel’s resolution to designate portion of Boone’s KY 8 in memory of Vietnam hero Eddie Barlow















Sen. John Schickel (R-Union) has introduced Senate Joint Resolution 32 that would direct the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to designate a portion of KY 8 in Boone County in honor and memory of Specialist Five Edward “Eddie” A. Barlow.

“This resolution will honor an extraordinary man who did extraordinary things,” Schickel said. “Boone County is proud to claim Eddie Barlow as a native son, and because of his accomplishments and selfless sacrifices, it’s only right that we honor his memory and impact on not just Boone County, but the world.” Eddie’s high school friend Jean Hempfling-Scheid has spearheaded the effort with Eddie’s fellow schoolmates. ”His schoolmates determined it was time to honor this wartime hero,” Schickel said. “I did not know Eddie, but I can tell you that he was loved. I must have received over one-hundred correspondences enthusiastic about this road naming.”

Barlow attended Boone County High School, was an all-state center on the football team his senior year and was later elected into the Boone County High School Hall of Fame. He attended Eastern Kentucky University until he entered the United States Army in 1967.

Barlow was ordered to Vietnam in July 1968. He was assigned to the 366th Aviation Support Detachment, 165th Aviation Group, 1st Aviation Brigade and served as a senior tower operator. “The Oasis” was located at Thanh An, about 24 kilometers south-southwest of Pleiku.

Shortly after midnight on Mother’s Day, May 11, 1969, The Oasis was attacked by a large enemy force with mortar, rocket, and small arms fire. Barlow courageously ran through the impacting rounds and small arms fire to his position on the perimeter. He then began to direct a deadly hail of fire on the enemy. An enemy sniper tossed several hand grenades near him and severely wounded him. Although he was seriously wounded, he bravely continued to fight, constantly placing highly accurate fire into the enemy ranks. He continued this extraordinary heroism until an enemy rocket-propelled grenade exploded in his bunker, mortally wounding him.

Barlow was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action in connection with military operations involving conflict with a hostile armed force, the Bronze Star for distinguishing himself by outstanding meritorious service in connection with ground operations against a hostile force in the “Republic of Vietnam” from July 1968 to May 1969, and the Purple Heart for wounds received in action.

Upon enactment of the resolution, KYTC must designate KY 8 in Boone County, from mile-point 7.7 to its intersection with Anderson Ferry, as the “SP5 Edward ‘Eddie’ A. Barlow Memorial Highway.” It must also erect the appropriate signage.