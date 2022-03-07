Our Rich History: Msgr. William F. Cleves, Thomas More’s scholar president; learned many languages















By David E. Schroeder

Special to NKyTribune

Part 35 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021

Father William (Bill) Cleves was named the eleventh President of Thomas More College on September 25, 1992, after serving four months as interim. Father — later Monsignor — Cleves led the college through several Southern Association reaccreditations and oversaw many aspects of both physical and educational growth on campus. Devoted to the Liberal Arts, Cleves stressed the importance of the college’s roots while meeting the needs of a contemporary faculty, staff and student body. Cleves was the first priest to hold the title of Thomas More College president since the resignation of Monsignor John Murphy in 1971.

Bill Cleves spent his formative years in the little Ohio River town of Bellevue in Campbell County. His close-knit family owned the neighborhood jewelry store in town and were well known in the community. The family were members of Sacred Heart Church and the children attended the parish school there. Here, young Bill Cleves received his early education from several Sisters of Notre Dame and lay teachers. In fact, the extended Cleves family had produced numerous vocations to the priesthood and religious life in Northern Kentucky.

Cleves showed great promise at Sacred Heart Elementary School and was encouraged to enter Covington Latin School after the completion of the sixth grade. At Covington Latin, Bill Cleves’ academic life flourished. Here he was exposed to classical Greek and Latin. Upon graduation in 1970, Cleves made the decision to begin discernment to the priesthood. He attended St. Pius X Seminary in Erlanger where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy. St. Pius X Seminary also introduced Cleves to Monsignor Gerald E. Twaddell, a member of the faculty. Twaddell quickly became one of his mentors, inspiring Cleves to pursue higher studies in Philosophy and to consider a life in academia. Cleves’ next step was the Athenaeum of Ohio, where he earned a Master’s Degree in Philosophy.

Cleves’ superior work at St. Pius X and the Athenaeum drew considerable attention from diocesan officials. He was sent for studies in Rome at the Gregorian University. There he received a Bachelor’s (S.T.B) and Licentiate (S.T.L.) in Sacred Theology and a Doctorate in Philosophy (summa cum laude).

Cleves also established a love of languages during his undergraduate and graduate studies. Over time, he developed an understanding of Italian, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, and Latin. He also was able to develop a reading understanding of Biblical Greek and Hebrew.

Following his studies in Europe, Father William F. Cleves was ordained to the priesthood by the Most Rev. Richard H. Ackerman on July 22, 1978, at his home parish of the Sacred Heart in Bellevue. He celebrated two Solemn Masses of Thanksgiving at Sacred Heart, one on July 23 in English and one on July 24 in German.

From 1978 until 1981, Father Cleves served as an instructor at the Gregorian University in Rome. In July 1980, he was offered a position in the Vatican Diplomatic Corps by Archbishop Justin Rigali. The diplomatic corps represents the Vatican and the pope in countries around the world. Such an offer was extremely prestigious. Cleves, however, turned down the appointment. He explained that the people of the Diocese of Covington had done much to support his vocation and to finance his education and that he wanted to remain in the region and give back to the people. Upon returning to the United States, he served as a visiting lecturer at St. Pius X Seminary in Erlanger from 1981 to 1983.

In 1983, Father Cleves began a long association with Thomas More College as an instructor. In 1986 he was appointed an Assistant Professor of Philosophy. The following year he was elected the “Outstanding Full-time Teacher of the Year” by the students. Cleves reached the rank of Associate Professor of Philosophy in 1990. He occasionally taught in the Languages Department as well, including courses in German, Latin, and Greek. He also took on numerous leadership roles during this time at Thomas More. He was elected president of the Faculty General Assembly twice (1987-1990), was chaplain of the college from 1987-1992, and served on the budget, library, and curriculum committees.

Following the resignation of Dr. Charles Bensman as President of Thomas More College on June 1, 1992, Father Cleves was named Interim President by Bishop William A. Hughes, Bishop of Covington and Chancellor of the college. Cleves’ scholarly background would serve him well as he was chosen eleventh president of the college in September 1992.

David E. Schroeder is director of the Kenton County Public Library. He is the author of Life Along the Ohio: A Sesquicentennial History of Ludlow, Kentucky (2014), coeditor of Gateway City: Covington, Kentucky, 1815-2015 (2015), and co-author of Lost Northern Kentucky (2018).

