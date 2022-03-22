Newport on the Levee’s Signature Events are back, starting April 1, includes trivia, movies and more















Spring has sprung in Northern Kentucky, and that means Signature Events are back at Newport on the Levee, the entertainment destination overlooking the Ohio River and Downtown Cincinnati.

From April 1 through October 28, the community can experience the Levee’s largest, most consistent activation season yet.

“One of my favorite things about working at the Levee is establishing and fostering relationships with local organizations to create these community-driven events,” said Sally Fisk, marketing manager at the Levee. “As we continue growing into our new digs, we’re looking forward to expanding our activities and offering our neighbors more reasons to gather together and build new, shared memories.”

The Levee’s full schedule of Signature Events is as follows:

Kids Crew – Beginning April 5 and recurring every Tuesday on The Lawn from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., children and their parents can enjoy a waterfront playdate with rotating recreation such as face painting, storytelling, magic shows, arts and crafts, and more. Play Library, a nonprofit lending library for toys and games located in Cincinnati’s OTR, will also have its new mobile play cart onsite weekly, designed in partnership with the American Institute of Architecture Students (AIAS) chapter at the University of Cincinnati.



Trivia Night on the Levee – On the first Tuesday of every month, grab your thinking cap and a team of brainy friends for this head-to-head battle of random knowledge.

Each month, questions will be generated around a different theme, starting with The Office on April 5. Trivia nights will be held in The Gallery from 6 to 8 p.m. and winners will be awarded Levee-themed prizes.



Yoga on the Levee – In partnership with Levee tenant Sage Yoga Hot + Pilates, fitness enthusiasts can find their Zen every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. in Aquarium Plaza. Classes kick off on April 6 and are suited for skills of all levels. Yogis are encouraged to bring their own mat.

Movie Night on the Levee – Lights, camera, action! This elevated film screening is designed for movie buffs of all ages and will be hosted on the last Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. in The Gallery. Catch Encanto, the first showing, on April 28.



Live on the Levee – At the end of every long, hard work week, start your weekend on a high note with live musical entertainment, performed by various local artists. Naked Karate Girls will hit the stage in Aquarium Plaza on April 1 from 7-9 p.m., followed by showcases from Alara, NXK, Frankly Speaking and Trailer Park Floosies every Friday throughout the month.



In addition to its Signature Event series, the Levee will host a Reds Opening Day celebration on Thursday, April 7, as the team takes on the World Champion Atlanta Braves. More details to be announced. The Easter Bunny will also make its first-ever appearance on the Levee this season, hopping over for family photos on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. No reservations are necessary.

