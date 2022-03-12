Greater Cincinnati Foundation awards $20,500 grant to BCM for Hispanic Culture Collaboration Project















The Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) has awarded $20,500 to Behringer-Crawford Museum for a Hispanic Culture Collaboration Project.

The grant will be used to curate a traveling exhibit, providing cultural equity for Covington’s Latino youth and their families through a direct opportunity to tell their heritage stories and experiences.

Partnering with John G. Carlisle Elementary and Esperanza Latino Center, students and their families will create artwork, writings and more to be displayed in a touring exhibit at the elementary school, museum, and the Covington nonprofit resource center.

“We want to get the Latino community involved, for them to tell stories about their traditions and history,” says BCM Education Director Kim Gehring-Cook. “This project will allow the Hispanic Community to have a voice. We hope to provide an outlet for the community to take an active role in their neighborhood and to foster a community connectedness and cultural respect among all of our neighbors in Covington.”

The museum aims to change the perspective of cultural institutions in the region by building a foundation for a more informed, representative museum and vibrant community. The exhibition will debut at Behringer-Crawford Museum. Date to be determined. For more information, visit bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum