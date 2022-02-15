SD1 receives nearly $15 million for clean water projects from Kentucky Infrastructure Authority















Sanitation District No. 1 has received nearly $15 million in funding from the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program created to deliver clean drinking water and improved sewer and water systems across Kentucky.

“Our Northern Kentucky region is a hub for economic growth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear during a visit to Northern Kentucky on January 25 to present the funding to SD1 and other recipients. “We’re proud to work with each of you to address needed infrastructure improvements that will bring safer, more reliable sanitary sewer services and clean, healthy drinking water to thousands of residents and area businesses.”

In partnership with the Northern Kentucky Area Development District, SD1 submitted funding requests for 10 Cleaner Water Program projects to the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority.

“SD1, on behalf of its ratepayers, is proud to receive funding through Kentucky’s Cleaner Water Program for important sewer improvement projects across our region,” said Adam Chaney, SD1 executive director. “Every dollar that is received through these types of community investment initiatives is a dollar that we do not have to collect from our ratepayers. The funds will be used to advance projects that will protect public health, property and the environment and support the economic vitality of our community.

“We thank Gov. Beshear and Kentucky’s lawmakers for recognizing the importance of these projects and providing this critical investment in Northern Kentucky’s infrastructure. We would also like to thank the three county judges executive and fiscal courts, along with Lisa Cooper and her team at the AD District, who administered regional priority efforts. Without a coordinated, comprehensive approach to project prioritization across our region, these awards would not have been possible.”

Campbell County Projects

SD1 received $3,786,970 to invest in sewer improvements along US 27 and the AA Highway. The project will increase the capacity of the Centerplex Pump Station, replace the Cold Spring Crossing Pump Station with a new pump station at Low Gap Road and redirect flows from the Wolpert Pump Station to the Eastern Regional Water Reclamation Facility.

Increasing capacity in this area will fuel economic growth and will reduce sewer overflows that occur along Industrial Road and Route 8 in the Highland Heights/Silver Grove area. SD1’s Clean H2O40 sewer overflow reduction program aims to completely eliminate typical-year sanitary sewer overflows and capture 85 percent of flow in the combined system by the year 2040.

Kenton County Projects

SD1 was awarded $5,133,176 to extend sewer service and eliminate failing septic systems in three residential neighborhoods in Kenton County – at Walnut Hall and Peach drives in Independence ($2.1 million), along Route 8 in Ludlow ($2 million) and along Crawford Drive in Taylor Mill ($1 million). These projects were identified as priority areas for Kenton County through a county-wide community needs initiative administered by SD1 in 2020.

Boone County Projects

SD1 was also awarded $6,102,951 to fund two phases of the Central Boone County Master Sewer Plan. This project will extend sanitary sewer service in the western portion of Boone County. Funding for both phases of the project will help extend sanitary sewer service to help SD1 meet its Clean H2O40 Amended Consent Decree milestones by eliminating sanitary sewer overflows while also facilitating growth prioritized by Boone County.

A total of $59 million has been awarded to grantees through the Cleaner Water Program to fund transformative projects since the program began last June. Eligible government agencies, such as water and sewer districts, collaborated with their local Area Development Districts and Area Water Management Councils to submit projects for program funding. There are 713 public drinking water and wastewater utilities in Kentucky.

The American Society of Civil Engineers in 2019 projected that Kentucky faces $14.5 billion in water/wastewater infrastructure needs over the next 20 years, including $6.2 billion in sewer system improvements.

Sanitation District No. 1