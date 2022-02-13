Registration now open for The Carnegie’s week-long summer theatre camps for students ages seven to 13















Camp Carnegie is back for another summer of youth theatre. Students ages seven to 13 can register for The Carnegie’s week-long summer theatre camps that culminate with a live performance in The Carnegie’s Otto M. Budig Theatre.

This year’s theme is “Camp Carnegie: A Villain’s Tale,” retelling a story through the eyes of the villain. Students will explore misunderstandings and decisions gone wrong as they work together to share the other side of a villain’s tale.

Camp Carnegie includes hands-on art making, character design, dramatic exercises, story writing, costume construction, backdrop painting, team building, problem-solving, and a great deal of fun. Also, Camp Carnegie alumni, students older than 13, are invited to continue growing and creating with The Carnegie as youth volunteers. These students become role models and leaders as they assist and guide campers.

The Carnegie is offering eight full-day camps throughout June, July, and August. Located at 1028 Scott Boulevard in Covington, camps will take place in The Eva G. Farris Education Center with culminating performances in The Carnegie’s Otto M. Budig Theatre.

Camp Carnegie 2022 Session Dates:

Session 1: June 6-10

Session 2: June 13-17

Session 3: June 20-24

Session 4: June 27 – July 1

Session 5: July 11-15

Session 6: July 18-22

Session 7: July 25-29

Session 8: August 1-5 All sessions run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Full day Camp Carnegie weeks are $130 per student and advanced registration is required. A completed Camp Carnegie permission form is required and can be found on the Education page of The Carnegie’s website at thecarnegie.com.

For more information and to register for Camp Carnegie, please visit thecarnegie.com. Questions can be directed to Alissa Paasch at 859-957-1936 or apaasch@thecarnegie.com.

Camp Carnegie is financially assisted by GCF Summertime Kids; Helen G., Helen F. & Louise Tuechter Dornette Foundation; and Suits That Rock.

The Carnegie