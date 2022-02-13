No game complete without it: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame has released its Super Bowl edition















Every Super Bowl deserves a Bobblehead, and the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame has unveiled its officially licensed limited-edition Super Bowl LVI Classic Bobblhead featuring the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Who Dey?, as they say.

The NBHOF has been issuing classic bobbleheads each year since 2016 which was the 50th Superbowl. This year is the 56th Super Bowl.

The bobbleheads, manufactured by FOCO, the official licensee and manufacturer of NFL merchandise, will be shipped to customers around the end of the month. They are $25 each plus a flat-rate $8 shipping fee.

The bobblehead stand on a circular base that says “Super Bowl LVI” and “02.13.22.” The classic bobblehead, which resembles the original football nodders from the 1960s, is decked out in the Super Bowl LVI colors and is holding a football. The front of the jersey has teh official Super Bowl LVI logo.

The Bengals are looking to win the franchise’s first championship in its first Super Bowl appearance since 1989 when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers 20-16.

The Rams are seeking their first title since moving back to L.A. and the second in its history. They will be playing in their home stadium.

“We’re excited to be releasing this bobblehead,” said co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar. “Bobbleheads are the perfect way for Rams and Bengals fans to celebrate their teams’ magical season.”

Purchase your Super Bowl Bobblehead here.