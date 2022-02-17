KDA, partners to offer health services to agricultural workers during National Farm Machinery Show















At this year’s National Farm Machinery Show, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and partners are offering a number of health services to help farmers and agricultural producers remain at their physical best.

The show, back after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, underway until Feb. 19 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

“A healthy agriculture community is key to a thriving economy and lifestyle,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “The screenings and the flu and tetanus shots offered at this year’s National Farm Machinery Show will help keep our farmers thriving and prospering. Farmers face physical risks every day on the job. Making sure you’re meeting those risks at your top physical health may just be the key to staying safe, active, and alive.”

Improving farmers’ physical and mental health is the focus of the “Raising Hope – Supporting Healthy Lives on Kentucky Farms” campaign, a partnership between KDA, state universities, and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ Department for Behavioral Health. The campaign is supported by appropriations from the Kentucky General Assembly and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“The Raising Hope initiative strikes at the core of health challenges experienced by farmers,” said David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues. “The National Farm Machinery Show will welcome many attendees from around the globe and we hope they take away more than just solutions for their operations, but also the fortitude to grow agriculture to new heights.”

Available health screenings for attendees will include those for glucose, blood pressure, carotid artery stenosis, hearing, and skin cancer. Partnering with KDA to offer these screenings are the University of Louisville School of Nursing, Kentucky State University School of Nursing, University of Kentucky College of Nursing, and the University of Kentucky Southeast Center for Agricultural Health and Injury Prevention. Funding for the screenings have been made possible through a private donation from Ann Mead to the University of Louisville.

In addition to the health screenings, attendees can receive flu and tetanus vaccines. The University of Kentucky Pharmacy will administer the vaccines. Attendees must bring their insurance cards to receive the vaccines. Vaccines will be offered 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Feb. 17-18.

The National Farm Machinery Show, the country’s largest indoor farm show with more than 900 vendors, brings thousands out to see the most complete selection of cutting-edge agricultural products, equipment, and services available in the farming industry. Professionals from around the world gain knowledge and hands-on access to various technological advancements needed for the upcoming farming season during the four-day show.

Knowing your physical health is just as important as knowing the newest advances in farming. These screenings will help farmers achieve both.

The health screenings and vaccines at the Farm Machinery Show will be KDA’s first “Raising Hope” campaign for 2022.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture