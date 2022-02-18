Girl Scouts celebrate female entrepreneurship, leadership with cookie weekend; order cookies now















Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) will celebrate female entrepreneurship and leadership during National Cookie Weekend this weekend.

The weekend is dedicated to driving awareness for the Girl Scout Cookie Financial Literacy Program. As a key pillar of the Girl Scout experience, customers are encouraged to support young female entrepreneurs on their journey to becoming leaders.

This weekend, cookies will be available from local Girl Scouts at in-person booths and through an exclusive partnership with DoorDash.

When customers purchase cookies, they support the critical entrepreneurship and financial skills that remain with these young females throughout their entire life. In a study by the Girl Scout Research Institute, 93% of girls reported that the skills they learned in the Girl Scout Cookie Financial Literacy Program have helped them in school and in other areas of their lives.

“Girls develop budgeting, customer service, and money management skills through cookie sales, helping them become financially empowered and proud leaders,” noted Susan Douglas, CEO, GSKWR. As the largest female entrepreneurial program in the world, the Girl Scout Cookie Program strengthens and inspires future generations to become community leaders. National Cookie Weekend honors the achievements these of young female entrepreneurs.

Ways to Buy Cookies and Support Kentucky Girl Scouts

During National Cookie Weekend, and throughout the entire Girl Scout Cookie Season, customers located in Erlanger, Lexington, and Ashland, can purchase cookies through DoorDash, the food ordering platform, for on-demand delivery or for pickup at a nearby booth on Fridays and Saturdays. DoorDash is offering a free box of cookies on orders over $25 with the code “GIRLSCOUTS.” Kentucky Girl Scouts will work alongside DoorDash representatives and technology to fulfill, track, and manage orders. All local purchases made through DoorDash stay local, benefiting the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road.

In previous years, Girl Scouts navigated COVID-19’s challenges with innovative tools. After successfully launching the 2022 Cookie Season with the brand new Adventurefuls™, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, local Girl Scouts will continue to market their business online via the Smart Cookies Platform. This online tool offers direct shipment and local delivery for all cookie orders. Customers can also use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, a platform that highlights where local girls will be hosting in-person booths.

All proceeds from cookie sales are truly girl-focused, with 19% going toward camp programs and properties, 19% toward troop proceeds and rewards, and 33% toward membership, volunteer development and program support. Girl Scout Cookie sales represent over 80% of GSKWR’s annual operating budget, supporting the vital programming that leaves a lifelong impact on Kentucky’s future female leaders.

For more information on the Girl Scout Cookie Financial Literacy Program visit, https://www.gskentucky.org/en/cookies/about-girl-scout-cookies.html or contact Carolyn McNerney, Product Sales Director at cmcnerney@gswrc.org. Visit https://www.gskentucky.org/findcookies to buy Girl Scout Cookies.