Donate Life KY launches online health education program to teach children about organ donation















Donate Life KY is revolutionizing elementary education by bringing its in-person program, Life is Cool, to an online platform for fourth-grade students in Kentucky and West Virginia.

The Life is Cool program meets state-approved curriculum standards for topics such as organs, tissues, blood, corneas, and the importance of making healthy choices. The program aims to educate students on the importance of organ donation.

Teachers will be able to register their class for the online program without disclosing student information and will have access to resources housed on the site as well. These resources include a digital teaching manual complete with topics for discussion, support materials for 10 teaching sessions, videos that complete each lesson, and a grade book that keeps track of student progress.

Donate Life KY moved to the online platform due to the ongoing pandemic so that students would still have a way to experience this educational program, but now virtually. The Life is Cool program provides students with a memorable experience while helping them understand at an early age how organs can be used to help save lives.

“Health education at a young age is important, and this new program will play a great role in teaching students about their bodies as well as increasing health equity in the state,” said Leigh Pennington, community educator with Donate Life KY. “This program exemplifies what Donate Life KY does so well, which is bringing communities together to learn about organ and tissue donation/transplantation.”

To learn more about the Life is Cool program, visit lifeiscoolky.org.

To learn more about Donate Life KY, visit donatelifeky.org.

