Billy Reed, 79, a legend among journalists, has died in Louisville after a long illness















Billy Reed, 79, an icon among sportswriters everywhere, has died at Northern Suburban Hospital in Louisville after a long illness. His daughters Susan and Amy were by his side.

Battling liver disease, Reed had been in and out of the hospital after a fall at his alma mater, Transylvania University, last summer, and several subsequent falls. Complaining of lack of balance, he spent some time in rehabilitation facilities undergoing therapy — and characteristically complaining all the way. He has not been able to write his sports column for the NKyTribune since before the first of the year. In a fall last October, he broke four ribs.

He joked with friends that he had to use a cane — but enjoyed that his friends called it “a chick magnet.”

Billy was a member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Hall of Fame, the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame and the Transylvania University Hall of Fame. He was named Kentucky Sports Writer of the Year eight times and has won the Eclipse Award three times. He served a term as president of the National Turf Writers Association.

He wrote about a multitude of sports events for over six-plus decades and was perhaps one of the most knowledgeable writers on the Kentucky Derby. His book “Last of a BReed” is available on Amazon. In all, he wrote six books.

He was a native of Mount Sterling and started his 60-plus years as a sports writer at the Lexington Herald-Leader in 1959. He went to the sports staff of the Courier-Journal in 1966, worked for Sports Illustrated in 1968, returning to the Courier-Journal as special projects reporter in 1972. He became a general columnist there in 1974 and sports editor in 1977. He rejoined both the Herald-Leader and Sports Illustrated in later years.

He knew his way around the race track and was considered an authority on the sport.

Reed joined the NKyTribune team as a weekly sports columnist in 2015, at our birth, and was a consistent and popular columnist who often ruffled feathers with his political viewpoints — and his unabashed aversion to the money in college sports.

“We join in mourning — yet celebrating — our friend and colleague, Billy Reed,” said NKyTribune editor Judy Clabes. “We appreciated the wealth of his experience and knowledge, his great good humor and friendship, and his true caring about journalism. He can honestly be called ‘one-of-a-kind.’ Our hearts go out to his loving family — and those terrific grandchildren he talked so much about.”

He is survived by his two daughters, a son-in-law, and four grandchildren.

His family has said that a celebration of his life will be held sometime in the future, perhaps close to the Derby, and that will be announced.