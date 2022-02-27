Air Canada to resume nonstop service to Toronto from CVG on May 1, will offer two flights a day















Air Canada has confirmed it will resume nonstop service between CVG Airport and Toronto Pearson (YYZ) on May 1, after being suspended for nearly two years due to the pandemic.

The twice daily flights are now available to book at aircanada.com.

Flights depart CVG daily at 6:10 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. and arrive at YYZ at 7:42 a.m. and 6:12 p.m.



“People are ready to travel, and we’re excited to launch service between Cincinnati and Toronto starting May 1 with double daily flights operated by Air Canada Express Jazz with a 50-seat CRJ200. With overall travel demand accelerating, our flights linking Cincinnati and Toronto will be of interest to customers looking to visit friends and family and explore Canada’s largest City. The route will reconnect two well-established business markets and Air Canada’s flights are scheduled to connect easily to a myriad of flights across Canada and Europe through our Toronto Pearson hub. We look forward to welcoming you onboard,” said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning & Revenue Management at Air Canada.



“CVG, along with our tourism partners at the Cincinnati USA Convention and Visitors Bureau and meetNKY, are thrilled that Air Canada has confirmed it is resuming its nonstop service between the Cincinnati Region and Toronto,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “This news should encourage our regional business community, particularly, as corporate and international travel demand continue to recover coming out of the pandemic.”