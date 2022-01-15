‘To preserve opportunity to run’ attorney Ben Dusing has filed for Kenton County Family Court Judge















Staff report

Controversial attorney Ben Dusing said in one of his Facebook videos that he intended to file to run for Kenton County Family Court Judge, Division 2, to “preserve the opportunity to run” — and he has now officially filed, according to records on the Secretary of State’s “candidate filings” website.

Dusing has earned a reputation for winning acquittals for high-profile white-collar clients, for a flamboyant lifestyle, and for one controversy or another that put him in the news spotlight — most recently for allegedly threatening an assistant of Family Court Judge Chris Mehling.

Mehling is not seeking reelection to the court.

Dusing has long been a critic of Kenton County Family Court, calling it a “lawyer first/kids last” system, and in doing so he is tapping into a deep well of unease about the court, the process, and, in particular, how the judges treat those who come before them during what is often the worst times of their lives as families are breaking up.

He argues for “lasting change and lasting reform” and says he really doesn’t want to run — but is waiting to see if acceptable candidates come forward. He says reform means “elected leadership who shares the values we do . . .elected judges committed to the rule of law, justice for all and the basic equality of all in the eyes of the law.”

Filing deadline has been extended to January 25.

Dusing also announced that he and his colleague and council, Katy Lawrence, have formed an “informal association,” Families Advocating for Reform of the Courts, dedicated to improving family courts in Kentucky. He calls the organization an exercise in “reformist community activism.”

A number of individuals have said they have filed complaints with the Kentucky Bar Association about Dusing, but the KBA does not reveal details of complaints, whether complaints exist or not, and does not inform even those who have made complaints about lawyers how those complaints are proceeding or if they proceed — unless they result in suspension or disbarment. And that process can move at glacial speed. The Counsel of the Bar answers to no one.

Here is the link to Dusing’s video:

https://www.facebook.com/100005928908054/videos/263828959026657/

