NKU Spring Faculty Art Exhibition opens January 18, will feature work of Candice van Loveren Geis















Northern Kentucky University’s School of the Arts (SOTA) will open its Spring 2022 Faculty Art Exhibition on Jan. 18 at the NKU Art Galleries in the Fine Arts Center.

The exhibition showcases a wide range of media that reflect NKU faculty’s diverse areas of practice. The Third Floor Gallery will feature a solo exhibition from Candice van Loveren Geis, which explores cultural identity and the intricacies of heritage.

The complexities of colonialism and immigration are examined through Geis’ own familial history. Scanographs depict fragmented portraits that promote a close examination of individual body parts, digital interference, and physical striations that emphasize the limited space that exists when we perceive others and ourselves.

The full list of faculty works on display includes Josh Maier, Marc Leone, Julie Mader-Meersman, Nicholas Bonner, Denise Ayers, Christina Wald, Randel Plowman, Matthew Albritton, Hannah Smith, Julie Burkhardt, Yu Ling Huang, Brad McCombs, Kevin Muente, Paige Wideman, Julia Sebastian, Katherine Colborn, Courtney McManus, Rachael Banks, Richard Fruth, JeeEun Lee, and Christopher Smith.

The NKU Art Galleries are located on the third floor of the NKU Fine Arts Center.

• What: Spring 2022 Faculty Exhibition

• When: Jan. 18 through Feb. 18

• Closing Reception: Feb. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Artist Talk: Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. in Third Floor Gallery

• Featured Faculty: Candice von Loveren Geis

Parking is available for a fee in the Welcome Center Garage. Free parking is available on reception night in Lots I and D. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Main Gallery is closed on major holidays and weekends. Admission is free, however, reservations are encouraged. Masks are required indoors on campus for all persons, vaccinated and unvaccinated.

NKU Art Galleries serve as a premier venue for the exhibition of artworks from regional, national, and international artists as well as a creative forum for students, the campus community, and region. For more information, visit art.nku.edu.