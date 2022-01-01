Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame memorial for Kenton honorees established at Government Center















The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame (KVHOF) established a Veterans Memorial at the Kenton County Government Center.

This monument honors the Kenton County Veterans who received recognition from the KVHOF.

The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame is an organization that honors Kentucky military veterans and educates the community about their accomplishments.

The memorial features inductees to the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame from Kenton County who served with honor both during service and after returning home.

The monument was installed on Veterans Day 2021 through private donations. It is the first monument established by KVHOF in Kenton County.

Inductees listed on the new monument include H.B. Deatherage and Robert Williams in 2014; H.B. Deatherage, John Salyers and James Claypool in 2015; Kenneth E. Aynes, Charles Korzenborn and Samuel Deeds in 2016; Oakley Farris in 2017; Terence Carl, Donald Kiely, Jr., Philip Taliaferro and John Klette in 2018; Lawrence Gronefeld, Benny B. Clary and Charles M. Tirone in 2019; Rodney D. Bell, Noah R. Switzer and Joseph N. Keller in 2020; and Richard T. Berger and Matthew N. Kloeker in 2021.

The memorial is located on the grounds of the Kenton County Government Center at 1840 Simon Kenton Way in Covington. It is positioned to the left of the building along the walkway.

Nominations for the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame are accepted year-round. For more information or to make a nomination, visit https://www.kyveterans.org/