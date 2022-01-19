Kentucky PGA releases 2022 tournament schedule; season begins April 4-5 at Belterra Golf Club















The Kentucky PGA Section’s has released the schedule for the upcoming 2022 tournament season.

This year’s events feature some traditional tournaments and venues while also welcoming exciting facilities to the event slate that have not been seen in several years. Among them, The Club at Olde Stone and Keene Trace Golf Club.

The season will begin at Belterra Golf Club in Florence, Indiana for the annual Kaiser Cup featuring the previous season’s twelve best Member Professionals against the top dozen Associates and Assistant Professionals. That event will take place on April 4-5.

State Opens will take place from the end of June through the end of July. The Kentucky Senior Open will be the first of these events to take place on June 27-28 at The University Club at Arlington in Richmond. Two weeks later, the Kentucky Women’s Open will head east with Bellefonte Country Club hosting this event for the first time on July 11-12. Persimmon Ridge Golf Club will then host the Kentucky Open for the second consecutive year on July 26-28, marking the 103rd edition of the most prestigious tournament in the state.

The late summer and early fall will then be highlighted by the year’s Section Championships. Seniors will once again lead this group of tournaments as the Kentucky Senior PGA Professional Championship occurs on August 8-9 at Frankfort Country Club. After Labor Day on September 6, Wildwood Country Club will be the site of the National Car Rental Kentucky Assistant PGA Professional Championship plus the Kentucky Women’s PGA Professional Championship. The 71st playing of the Kentucky PGA Professional Championship will then be contested at The Club at Olde Stone on September 12-13; the first time since 2015 the tournament will be held at the esteemed facility.

The season finale event, the Pro-Pro Series Championship presented by Golf Pro Payments, will be held on October 31-November 1 at Keene Trace Golf Club. Both the Champions Trace and Keene Run layouts will be played during this event to wrap up 2022.

Registration for all tournaments will open on Tuesday, March 8. Please note that all dates and venues are subject to change. Major championships are denoted with bold text while qualifiers are italicized.

2022 Kentucky PGA Section Tournament Schedule

