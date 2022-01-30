Girl Scouts pick up 76,000 boxes of cookies Saturday to distribute to their customers; sales increase 27%















Girl Scouts of Wilderness Road kicked off the ’22 Cookie Season with a 27% increase in initial cookie orders — and had a chilly day to distribute truckloads of them on Saturday.

Local troops, staff and volunteers gathered at Gateway Community & Technical College to hand off 76,000 boxes of cookies to dozens of Northern Kentucky Girl Scouts ready to deliver them to their customers.

As the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program globally, the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls goal setting, decision making money management, people skills, and business ethics.

All proceeds from Kentucky cookie sales stay local, supporting the vital programming and activities that leave a lasting impact on Kentucky’s young women.