First Financial Bank President Archie Brown appointed to Federal Reserve Bank Cincinnati Branch















First Financial Bank President and CEO Archie Brown has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Cincinnati Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, one of the 12 banks of the Federal Reserve System. Brown’s appointment is for a three-year term.

“I am honored to receive this appointment to the Fed’s Cincinnati Branch Board of Directors,” Brown said. “I look forward to contributing to the Board’s policy discussions and making a positive impact on the financial needs of communities and businesses within our region.”

Brown has led First Financial since April 2018. He previously served as the president, CEO and chairman of the board of MainSource Financial Group, during which time he oversaw significant growth of the company. His 35 years of industry experience covers all facets of banking, including executive and business line management, investor relations and bank acquisition and integrations.

“Our directors serve an important role in the effective functioning of the Federal Reserve by providing timely information on economic conditions in the region,” said Rick Kaglic, Cincinnati Branch vice president and senior regional officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. “Through their range of experience and perspectives, Cleveland Fed directors help us understand how various business sectors and communities are experiencing the economy. Their regional insights, in turn, help inform national monetary policymaking.”

Brown has done extensive work and volunteer service in the community. He serves on the executive committee for the Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (3CDC) Board of Directors. He is a member of the Cincinnati Regional Business Committee, a member of the Board of Directors for United Way of Greater Cincinnati and was chair of the 2019 United Way of Greater Cincinnati campaign.

The Cincinnati branch serves the Cleveland Fed’s stakeholders in southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky. The board of the Cincinnati branch includes seven members.