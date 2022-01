The first baby born at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in 2022 is Luna Willett.

Luna was born to parents Kezia Libo and Brendan Willett at the St. Elizabeth Edgewood Family Birth Place at 12:01 a.m. on January 1.

She weighed 8 lbs., 6.2 oz and is 19.5 inches long.

Little Luna’s arrival was doubly eventful — January 1 also happens to be her dad’s birthday.