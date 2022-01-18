Dayton installs park benches at Sargeant, Jamestown Parks with funds from state waste management grant















The City of Dayton has installed eight new park benches at Sargeant Park and Jamestown Park.

The city received a $3,432 grant from the Kentucky Division of Waste Management last year for these benches, which are made from recycled waste tires and are funded by a $2 fee Kentucky imposes on the retail sale of new tires in the state. The program helps the state to manage the approximately five million scrap tires generated in Kentucky each year and promotes the development of markets for recycled tire products.

Over the last couple of years, the City of Dayton has devoted substantial energy and resources to improving Sargeant Park, which is located at 999 Covert Run. The park now has two miles of hillside trails with trailheads located off of both Lincoln Avenue and Covert Run. The city has removed old chain link fences and replaced them with attractive wood fences and made improvements to its parking lot and sanitary and stormwater systems. The park has a picnic shelter and bathrooms that the city rents out.

Jamestown Park is located along Dayton Pike between Seventh Avenue and Chateau Ridge. This park will have a new sidewalk constructed along its length this summer and new trails in this park are now being planned.

The eight benches were assembled and installed in these parks by Dayton Park Board President Barry Baker and City Councilman Joe Neary with help from the Dayton Public Works Department.

City of Dayton