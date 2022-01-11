CVG — the gift that keeps on giving; airport marks 75th birthday with a travel giveaway once a month















CCG marked its 75th anniversary of commercial flight yesterday with American Airlines surprising travelers with live music, food and giveaways.

Now, for the next year, they will give away an airfare voucher every month to a lucky traveler through a sweepstakes that keeps the celebration going. One lucky winner a month will receive an airline voucher with one of CVG’s airline partners — to make their travel dreams come true.

The first flight landed at CVG was an American Airlines flight from Cleveland. Minutes later, the first Delta Airlines and TWA flights landed. Scheduled passenger service at that time averaged about 24 flights daily.

Since that time, CVG has grown and expanded into a diversified business with both passenger and cargo activity resulting in $6.8 Billion economic impact on the entire region each year.

The airport celebrated with American Airlines by surprising and delighting travelers with live music and giveaways including cake pops, cookies, and swag from both the airport and airline.

“This year, to celebrate all of the milestones throughout our 75 years, we are focused on inspiring travel once again,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We want to ask the community to not only think about their travel dreams, but to go out there and pursue them. With our monthly giveaway, we will help 12 lucky winners pursue those dream trips.”

“For 75 years, we’ve had the privilege to help support the airport’s growth by connecting residents with the people and places that matter most to them, and in helping the international community have access to the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area,” said Esther Maldonado, Managing Director of Central Division Sales for American Airlines. “We’re proud to celebrate this milestone together.”

More announcements will be made throughout the year, which will be included on CVG’s 75th anniversary webpage at CVGairport.com/CVG75. Learn more and enter sweepstakes there.

