Campbell County Public Library ‘Drop Your Drawers’ campaign breaks record, doubles donation goal

Jan 15th, 2022 · 0 Comment

Library Director JC Morgan (left) with staff members from public schools across Campbell County at a sorting event for CCPL’s Drop Your Drawers campaign. (Photo from CCPL)

Campbell County Public Library’s (CCPL) annual Drop Your Drawers campaign raised a record-breaking 15,169 pairs of new socks and underwear for local public schools.

Drop Your Drawers aimed to collect new pairs of socks and underwear for public schools in Campbell County. Pictured are volunteers sorting the donations to be delivered across public schools in Campbell County. (Photo from CCPL)

The initiative, which aimed to help keep Family Resource Centers’ emergency supplies of socks and underwear stocked, more than doubled its initial goal of 7,000 items.

Due to the outpouring of support, the library was able to send a little over 2,000 pairs of socks and underwear to those affected by the devastating tornadoes in western Kentucky, with plenty of supplies remaining to be split among public schools in Campbell County.

“Thanks to our community’s incredible generosity, we were able to help not only our schools, but our neighbors in Western Kentucky,” said Library Director JC Morgan. “We couldn’t be happier to serve Campbell County by helping provide this often overlooked need.”

Campbell County Public Library Director JC Morgan holding donations from the Drop Your Drawers campaign. (Photo from CCPL)

Since its launch in 2015 at CCPL, Drop Your Drawers has been modeled by other library systems across the country. Dozens of socks and underwear are handed out each month to children for various reasons, including accidents at school, illness, homeless or other circumstances. Keeping centers’ supplies stocked allows them to redirect funding to provide other valuable resources.

Large donors include Newport Central Catholic High School, which collected nearly 3,000 pairs as part of a school-wide service project; the Kiwanis of Campbell County; the Campbell Leadership Action Group; Miramar Services, Inc.; Heritage Bank, the Mary Ingles Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution; and the Claryville Problem Solvers.

The campaign ran from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 and will return this fall. For more information, visit www.cc-pl.org.

