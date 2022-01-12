Business briefs: First Lady to WKY, Dubois joins Chamber, Calderon appointment, law firm positions















First Lady Jill Biden will join Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear on Friday to survey recovery efforts in Bowling Green in the wake of devastation from recent tornadoes.

Dr. Biden will highlight the partnership between federal and local agencies that ensures Kentuckians are receiving the aid and relief they need.

The four will survey storm damage in the Creekwood neighborhood of Bowling Green, then tentatively, around 1:30, will visit a FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center in Bowling Green where Dr. Biden will deliver remarks.

Chamber hires Ashleigh DuBois

Ashleigh DuBois is the new Talent Strategies Specialist/Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) of the NKY Chamber.

She will focus on a full continuum of regional talent strategies, including working with employers to identify current and future workforce needs, concerns relative to human resource outcomes, and potential barriers that might impact their ability to attract/retain diverse talent.

She will be responsible for designing DEI learning solutions for employers focusing on policies/practices that improve human resource outcomes, promote best practices and foster inclusive cultures.

A Cincinnati native who grew up in the city’s Avondale neighborhood, DuBois’ first job after college was with (the now defunct) Lion King International in China. She then spent time working in higher education at Antioch College in Ohio and then serve din adjunct faculty/administrative positions at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Northeast Lakeview College in San Antonio. Most recently, she worked for Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES) as both a project director and its appointed DEI coordinator.

She lives in Lakeside Park with her husband Devore Dejanette.

Leo Calderon named to Foundation for Healthy Kentucky board

NKY’s Leo Calderon has been named to the board of the statewide nonprofit Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky board.

Calderon recently retired from Northern Kentucky University after 36 years. He was Latino Programs and Services director there. He also serves a president and board chair of Esperanza Latino Center of Northern Kentucky, which he helped found.

He was recently honored as a NKyTribune NewsMaker for 2021. Read his story here.

Adams Law announces new member

Adams Law in Covington has named Corey T. Gamm a member of the firm. Gamm was admitted to the bar in 2010 and practices in the areas of commercial real estate development, commercial lending, business and corporate transactions, and commercial litigation.

He enjoys helping entrepreneurs start, grow, manage, and protect their businesses.

A lifelong resident of NKY, he also served as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney and Assistant County Attorney.

Stites & Harbison promotes Potorak to member

Andrew Poltorak of the Stites & Harbison Covington office has been promoted to member.

Poltorak represents clients in a wide range of complex commercial disputes. He has litigated and arbitrated matters involving contract disputes, business torts, trade secret protection, construction disputes, zoning and code compliance, product liability, shareholder litigation and financial services litigation. In addition to his litigation practice, he regularly reviews, drafts and advises clients regarding construction contracts and other related agreements. His clients include property owners, general contractors, subcontractors, financial institutions and manufacturers.