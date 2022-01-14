All “A” Classic: Brossart girls, Calvary boys fall short in 10th Region basketball championship games















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Brossart’s bid for a fourth consecutive 10th Region All “A” Classic girls basketball championship fell short Thursday when the Mustangs lost to Paris, 52-49, in the title game at Bracken County High School.

The Mustangs’ only field goal in the fourth quarter was a 3-pointer by junior forward Molly Kramer that tied the score, 49-49, with a little over one minute left. But they missed their next four free throws and Paris was able to take a 52-49 lead.

In the final seconds, Brossart (10-5) missed two 3-point shots that could’ve tied the score and Paris (10-4) celebrated winning its first region title since 2009. The Greyhounds will play 9th Region champion Holy Cross in the first round of the All “A” Classic state tournament at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan 26 at Eastern Kentucky University.

Kramer scored 21 points and Paris junior guard Sanaa Jackson netted 20 in the region final. They were both named to the all-tournament team that also included Brossart senior guard Molly Parker, who had seven points.

Brossart senior guard Lauren Macht had nine points when she fouled out on a charging call that negated a field goal with 2:14 left in the game.

Bracken County defeated Calvary Christian, 72-50, in the 10th Region All “A” Classic boys final on Thursday to claim the championship trophy for the first time since 1998.

Sophomore guard Blake Reed scored a game-high 32 points for the Polar Bears (13-5). The leading scorers for Calvary Christian (11-5) were senior guards Ethan Mulling and Gavin Yusko with 22 and 12 points.

Reed scored 15 points in the first half that ended with Bracken County ahead, 37-22. The Polar Bears put the game away with a 15-6 scoring run in the third quarter to open up 52-28 lead. Mulling scored 16 of the Cougars’ 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Mulling also had seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals for the Cougars. He was named to the region all-tournament team along with his senior teammate Luke Ruwe.

Bracken County will play 8th Region champion Walton-Verona in the first round of the All “A” Classic boys state tournament at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 at Eastern Kentucky University.

