A reminder: Student-athletes involved in agriculture can apply for KDA-KHSAA scholarship — by Jan. 31















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky student-athletes who are involved in agriculture are invited to apply for one of six scholarships and recognition as a 2022 Kentucky Ag Athlete of the Year, a partnership of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

To qualify, student-athletes must be Kentucky farmers or involved in agriculture; graduating seniors in high school; and accepted to a college, university, or trade school following graduation. An agriculture major is not required, and preference will be given to Kentucky colleges; however, out-of-state schools will be considered if the applicant is seeking a specialized degree in an agricultural field.

“Athletics and agriculture have a lot in common. They both teach the value of effort, discipline, and teamwork,” said Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “We are pleased to join our partners at the KHSAA for the fourth year to reward the Commonwealth’s best young athletes and agriculturists. We hope these scholarships help cover the ever-rising cost of higher education for those striving for excellence in athletics and agriculture.”

Two student-athletes, one male and one female, will be named Outstanding Kentucky Ag Athletes of the Year and will be awarded $2,000 scholarships. Four student-athletes, two males and two females, will be awarded $1,000 scholarships as Kentucky Ag Athletes of the Year. Winners will be announced at the 2022 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen® basketball tournament in March at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

The scholarships are payable to an institution of higher learning. Funding for the scholarships comes from the KDA’s “Ag Tag” program, which is funded by voluntary donations from Kentucky motorists when they buy or renew their farm vehicle license plates.

No state taxpayer dollars will be used to fund the scholarship awards. Student-athletes must apply online by Jan. 31.

To apply, go to khsaa.org/ge83-agriculture-athlete-of-the-year-scholarship-application/.