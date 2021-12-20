Sen. John Schickel to hold town hall meeting at Colonial Heights and Gardens community on Tuesday















Senator John Schickel (R-Union) will be speaking with residents of the Colonial Heights and Gardens Retirement Community and other senior citizens of Boone County about legislative issues important to them.

Dr. Herbert Booth will moderate the discussion. Booth is a resident of the community.

“I look forward to hearing from Boone County senior citizens and discussing legislative issues that affect them,” Senator Schickel said.

“The opportunity to get together with them alongside my friend Dr. Booth is special to me.”

The town hall meeting will be this Tuesday at 2 p.m. Colonial Heights and Gardens Retirement Community located at 6900 Hopeful Rd., Florence.