A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Sen. John Schickel to hold town hall meeting at Colonial Heights and Gardens community on Tuesday

Dec 20th, 2021 · 0 Comment

Sen. John Schickel

Senator John Schickel (R-Union) will be speaking with residents of the Colonial Heights and Gardens Retirement Community and other senior citizens of Boone County about legislative issues important to them.

Dr. Herbert Booth will moderate the discussion. Booth is a resident of the community.

“I look forward to hearing from Boone County senior citizens and discussing legislative issues that affect them,” Senator Schickel said.

“The opportunity to get together with them alongside my friend Dr. Booth is special to me.”

The town hall meeting will be this Tuesday at 2 p.m. Colonial Heights and Gardens Retirement Community located at 6900 Hopeful Rd., Florence.


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.