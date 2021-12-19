Help your child become a Super Reader: NKYEC offers free literacy training for parents in four cities















The Northern Kentucky Education Council’s One to One Parents as Partners program is offering FREE literacy training for parents and guardians of 2nd and 3rd grade students in Covington, Newport, Dayton, and Southgate.

The Parents as Partners Program is a series of four training sessions that provides families with resources to assist their children in discovering their reading superpowers!

“We know that there is a clear connection between a parent’s involvement in practicing reading with their child and their child’s success in school,” said Polly Lusk Page, Director of One to One. “Join us to learn effective reading strategies and get resources to use at home. Become your child’s superhero in 2022!”

Covington families are invited to register for trainings that will be held at the Gateway Community & Technical College Urban Metro Campus from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on:

• January 11

• January 18

• January 25

• February 1

Newport, Dayton, and Southgate families are invited to register for trainings that will be held at the Newport Board of Education from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on:

• January 13

• January 20

• January 27

• February 3

Families should attend all four training sessions where they will each receive:

• 8 free books

• Effective reading strategies

• Detailed reading guides

• Dinner and childcare provided free of charge

• Opportunities to meet with various community partners

To register, or learn more about One to One, please visit www.nkyec.org/one-to-one. If you have any questions, please contact One to One Director, Polly Lusk Page at ppage@nkyec.org.