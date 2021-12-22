Covington’s Charles Johnson, retired NFL player, opens Hebron D1 fitness center; wants ‘hub for kids’















D1 Training, a leading fitness concept utilizing the five core tenets of athletic-based training, recently opened a new location in Hebron at 1952 North Bend Rd. The group fitness facility employs a sports-science backed training regimen led by certified trainers to help people of all ages achieve their sport and fitness goals.

Former National Football League player, Covington’s Charles Johnson, will join a roster of impressive existing franchisees and investors some of which include professional athletes such as Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, Tim Tebow, and Michael Oher. Plus, with more than 15 years of experience playing football, Johnson is poised for success as a business owner in the fitness space.

Before launching Hebron’s D1 Training, Johnson played professional football for seven years. Johnson wanted to help kids and adults reach their fitness and athletic goals after retiring from the NFL. Eager to serve his community, Johnson hopes this D1 location becomes a safe place for kids to grow on and off the field. He intends to make sure training is accessible to everyone interested in getting better.

“I trained at D1 in 2013 for the NFL Combine and now after retiring from the NFL, I’m back at D1 and get that same locker room feeling that I was missing since departing the league,” said Johnson. “I grew up in Northern Kentucky, this is my community, and I want to provide just an ounce of hope and opportunity to help others strive for more. I want to be a bit of light for the kids in my community, proof that they can keep going and achieve their wildest dreams. This location will be a hub for kids in the Northern Kentucky community to grow and feel supported, something some kids never get to experience here.”

D1 Hebron offers five age-based programs including Rookie (ages 7-11), Developmental (ages 12-14), Prep (ages 15-18) and D1 Adult. Each fitness program is based on the five athletic-based tenets: dynamic warm-up, performance, strength program, core and conditioning, and cool down. Outside of group workouts, D1 Training offers one-on-one training with world-class coaches. The goal is simple: to continue to train athletes who are dedicated to their sport or their fitness goals, regardless of age or athletic background.



Strategically expanding across the nation through franchising, D1 Training has more than 60 performance centers open with over 120 additional locations in development.