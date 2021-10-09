People Working Cooperatively seeking volunteers for Prepare Affair, helping neighbors with home repairs















People Working Cooperatively (PWC) is seeking volunteers for its annual Prepare Affair event. Throughout the month of November, volunteers from across the region will provide fall cleanup services for low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky in order to better prepare them for the winter months ahead.

“Prepare Affair is a great opportunity for community members to come together each year and help their neighbors in need,” said Jock Pitts, PWC President. “Register to volunteer with your family, your friends, your school, your office or your place of worship. Together we can make a difference and assist our neighbors in preparing their homes for winter.”

Prepare Affair projects range from raking leaves and cleaning gutters to other minor winter prep tasks that help homeowners keep their homes safe and livable throughout the cold-weather season. The event brings together more than 2,000 volunteers of all ages and skill levels from around the community.

PWC will be celebrating Prepare Affair 2021 throughout the month of November this year, so groups are invited to schedule a date that works best for them.

Volunteers can register online at pwchomerepairs.org/prepare-affair. For more information, contact Brian McLaughlin, PWC Volunteer Program Manager, at 513-351-7921.