Ovation office builiding to be celebrated with ‘topping out’ ceremony raising final steel beam on Monday















The final steel beam will be raised tomorrow on the Class A Office Building at Ovation, a 100,000-square-foot building featuring plaza level retail.

Corporex will commemorate the “topping out” with a ceremony for its latest addition to the Ovation development at 3 p.m. at the site.

The new Class A Office Building at Ovation is Phase II of the development, comprised of an adjacent hotel – a 132-room Homewood Suites by Hilton which will feature select suites with skyline views, fitness area, and two bars – one located on the rooftop and the other at plaza level. In total, the hotel and office building are a $53 million dollar investment.

The ceremony will begin with opening remarks from Corporex executives Dan Sink and Tom Banta. Prior to the ceremony, local city and county officials and members of the Corporex’s leadership team will sign the beam — painted Ovation orange — before it is put into place. The final steel beam will be raised by crane on the office building.

The overall Ovation development consists of 25 acres of land in Newport at the southeast intersection of the Ohio and Licking Rivers.

The mixed-used development has breathtaking views of the Cincinnati skyline and the surrounding bridges. Once complete, Ovation will span 25-acres and 4.5 city blocks located on the Ohio riverfront in Northern Kentucky. The development will be comprised of more than 1,000 residential units, restaurants, retail, hotels, and offices.