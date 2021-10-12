Notre Dame, Highlands continue success in 9th Region girls soccer playoffs with first-round wins















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

In the opening round of the 9th Region girls soccer tournament on Monday, defending champion Highlands blanked Ryle, 6-0, and Notre Dame posted its 20th shutout of the season with a 5-0 win over Newport Central Catholic.

Since a statewide realignment of girls soccer in 2012, Notre Dame and Highlands have been the only teams to claim the 9th Region title. If they both win semifinal matches on Wednesday, that trend will continue.

Conner knocked off Villa Madonna, 4-0, and Dixie Heights defeated Beechwood, 3-0, in the other first-round matches on Monday. The semifinal pairings on Wednesday at Boone County will be Notre Dame vs. Conner at 5:30 p.m. and Highlands vs. Dixie Heights at 7:30 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s region final.

Brossart advanced to the semifinals of the 10th Region girls playoffs with a 10-0 win over Mason County and tournament host Campbell County defeated Montgomery County, 4-0. In the semifinal round on Wednesday, it will be Campbell County vs. Harrison County at 5 p.m. and Brossart vs. George Rogers Clark at 7:30 p.m.

Last season, Brossart ended George Rogers Clark’s four-year reign as 10th Region champion with a 3-1 win in the title match.

In the first round of the 8th Region girls tournament at Carroll County on Monday, defending champion Simon Kenton buried Carroll County, 10-0, and Walton-Verona downed Owen County, 6-0, to reach the semifinals at opposite ends of the bracket.

The next opponent for the Simon Kenton Pioneers, who have won the region title five of the last six years, will be North Oldham on Wednesday. Walton-Verona will take on South Oldham in the other semifinal match that night, but kickoff times were not posted online after the first round.

In boys soccer playoff action on Monday, Simon Kenton lost to South Oldham, 5-0, in the first round of the 8th Region tournament. The Pioneers were the only local team in that region bracket.

Opening round matches in the 9th Region and 10th Region boys soccer tournaments will be played on Tuesday. Last year, Ryle won the 9th Region championship and made it to the semifinals of the state tournament.

Girls soccer region tournaments

9th REGION AT BOONE COUNTY

Wednesday

Conner vs. Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.

Highlands vs. Dixie Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship final, 7:30 p.m.



10th REGION AT CAMPBELL COUNTY

Wednesday

Harrison County vs. Campbell County, 5 p.m.

George Rogers Clark vs. Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship final, 2 p.m.

8th REGION AT CARROLL COUNTY

Wednesday

Simon Kenton vs. North Oldham

South Oldham vs. Walton-Verona

Thursday

Championship final, 8 p.m.

Boys soccer region tournaments

9th REGION

Tuesday

Beechwood at Dixie Heights, 7 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic at Ryle, 7 p.m.

St. Henry at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m.

Cooper at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Thursday at St. Henry

Semifinals matches, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at Boone County

Championship final, 4 p.m.

10th REGION AT HARRISON COUNTY

Tuesday

George Rogers Clark vs. Campbell County, 5:30 p.m.

Montgomery County vs. Mason County, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Harrison County vs. George Rogers Clark/Campbell County winner, 5:30 p.m.

Brossart vs. Montgomery County/Mason County winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship final, 6 p.m.