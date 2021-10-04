NorthKey Community Care gets $5million federal grant to address emotional, mental illness















NorthKey Community Care in Covington has received a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration to address the needs of individuals who have serious emotional disturbance or serious mental illness as well as a substance use disorder.

The grant was announced by Sen. Mitch McConnell as part of $21.4 million awarded to five Community Health Centers across Kentucky.

“The CMHC grant is especially important as the pandemic has continued to dramatically impact the sense of well-being and mental health of our community in Northern Kentucky,” said Dr. Owen Nichols, CEO of NorthKey Community Care.

“It is our sincere hope to support the restoration and recovery of our community by making mental health and substance abuse services more readily available with an emphasis on providing more mobile services available at the door of clients or through expanded telehealth services. We express our sincere gratitude to Senator McConnell for his efforts in providing this grant funding to the Northern Kentucky community.”

