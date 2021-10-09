NKY Chamber women’s summit speakers to focus on helping attendees move forward in challenging times















The 2021 NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Regional Summit returns on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the Schiff Conference Center at Xavier University. The event supports professional women of all career stages working toward business and professional success.

Themed “Emerging into an Empowered Future,” the Regional Summit will bring businesswomen from across the Tri-State together to share and discuss real-life leadership experiences and address how attendees can care for themselves, their professional teams and simultaneously drive business results.

“Over the last year and a half, many women have shared that they’ve found themselves choosing between themselves, their careers or their families,” said Gina Bath, Vice President of the Women’s Initiative at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “After such a difficult year, I implore women to take time to invest in themselves by attending the Regional Summit. Please take this opportunity to get inspired and reinvigorated. I know you’ll leave feeling empowered to reach your full potential.”

Professional women in all stages of their careers including young professionals, mid-career and senior-level professionals and entrepreneurs are invited to attend the Regional Summit on Oct. 20. New this year, attendees will have the opportunity to hear all speakers present from a main stage.

“The Regional Summit lineup of speakers will help you recognize if you’re where you want to be in your career, job and life,” said Women’s Initiative Regional Summit Chair Holly Mazzocca CFP® wealth advisor, principal and president of Bartlett Wealth Management. “If you realize that you’re not where you want to be right now, that’s okay. The goal of this event is to equip women with the tools and resources they need to emerge into an empowered future. Join us on Oct. 20! You won’t regret this time that you invested in yourself.”

While the day will include a variety of presentations covering topics such as compassion, leadership strategies, diversity in the workplace and workforce development, the day’s schedule will kick off with Kendra Ramirez, CEO of Kendra Ramirez Digital Agency. Ramirez will present, “From Tired to Inspired” – centered around helping individuals prioritize themselves. Attendees will learn how to slow down, take time for themselves and discover why it’s a crucial component of success. During this session, Ramirez will teach attendees how to tame their inner critic and regain their strength.

Attendees will also hear from a variety of session speakers including:

• 3 Assets, You’re In: Empowering Others by Empowering Yourself Presenter: Bonita Brown, Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, Northern Kentucky University

This session will focus on the challenges of being a minority in the workplace. Participants will learn ways to utilize and leverage diversity in the workplace, key leadership strategies and to examine leadership strategies in the workplace. • Improving Growth & Profit While Balancing Life Presenter: Crystal Faulkner, Partner and Certified EOS Implementer, MCM CPAs & Advisors

Faulkner will share personal stories of how incorporating strategies like vulnerability-based trust and speaking with real candor have led to extraordinary results in organizations. This session will provide practical tools attendees can use to make open and honest communication a paramount value, driving real results in any business organization. • Bravely Overcoming Self Sabotage Presenter: Ashley Glass, Owner, Black Women Cultivating Change

Glass will empower women to look within themselves to stop self-sabotaging and deal with imposter syndrome. She will discuss ways women can look within and start empowering themselves to create the best version of themselves. • The Panini Press: Supporting the Sandwich Generation Presenter: Emily Kendall, Founder & CEO, Industrious Marketing

Kendall will share how she navigated complicated pregnancies, children with special needs and aging parents all while balancing a career and trying to advance. This presentation is an invitation to share best practices, guidance and collaborate on solutions that impact the Sandwich Generation. • Trauma Informed Leadership: Using Authenticity to Promote Organizational Change Presenter: Cassidy Lekan, Vice President, Transitions

Participants will gain a deeper knowledge and understanding of how to appropriately identify self-awareness and the impact it can have on leadership and workforce development. The audience will learn the basic principles of a trauma informed care organization, how to lead employees through a trauma informed lens and how to sustain as a passionate and energetic leader. • Unlocking Compassion: Care for Yourself, Lead Your Team and Get Business Results Presenter: Claire Parsons, Member/Meditation Teacher, Adams Law

Have you ever been told you are “too nice” or been accused of being “too emotional”? For too long, women in business have been told their humanity will hold them back, even though new studies show us that it is exactly what teams need and want from their leaders. Attendees will learn about the power of compassion and how to cultivate and use it in their own lives and work to take care of themselves, lead their teams, take necessary risks and get results.

In addition to session speakers, attendees can look forward to hearing from an engaging group of lunch panelists. Themed, “Lift as You Lead: Insights from Women in Leadership” the panel will feature a fantastic group of panelists including:

• Panelist: Nancy Grayson, President, Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky Grayson is responsible for implementing the vision and strategic direction of Horizon Community Funds, working collaboratively with other community leaders to serve the community’s needs. A recognized leader, Grayson has served on numerous boards of organizations dedicated to improving education, promoting healthy family relationships and preserving the natural resources and history of Kentucky. • Panelist: Alecia Webb-Edgington, President, Life Learning Center Webb-Edgington is a former Senior Police Advisor with the United States Department of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement.

She retired from the Kentucky State Police (KSP) as Chief Information Officer and was later elected to the 63rd District House Seat. Webb-Edgington now serves as the President of Life Learning Center where she puts all her well-earned skills and experience to use taking the organization to the next level. The center delivers a holistic, integrated continuum of learning and care to help ‘at-risk’ citizens to reach their highest potential. • Panelist: Gail Manley, Diversity & Inclusion Leader, Fidelity Investments Best known for her leadership development programs, diversity training and coaching skills, Manley is a leader in helping more than 38 million people invest their own life savings and more. Her passion for learning, mentorship and helping others extends to her community activities where she has partnered with non-profits and their board members.

The cost to attend the 6th Annual Women’s Initiative Regional Summit, sponsored by PNC, is $160 for NKY Chamber members, $155 for NKYP Event Pass holders and $180 for future NKY Chamber members.

Registration is required online in advance of the event. To register or for more information, visit www.NKYChamber.com/WISummit21. Attendees of the Women’s Initiative Regional Summit, sponsored by PNC, will be asked to practice social distancing and wear masks during the event.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce