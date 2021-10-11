Kenton County Public Library offering some ‘spooky fun’ in October — join in and enjoy















The Kenton Public County Library is planning some spooky fun for the month of October:

Bats with the Cincinnati Museum Center

Erlanger Branch

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 6-8 p.m.

Join in for the Cincinnati Museum Center’s exploration station all about bats! The CMC will bring a live bat and provide information and hands-on fun all about these nocturnal animals. This program is designed as a drop-in so stop by anytime between 6-8 p.m.





Outdoor Movie at the Library

Covington Branch

Friday, Oct. 15, 7-9 p.m.

Join in for a movie after-hours in the parking lot. Bring a chair or blanket. Park in the garage across the street for free. We will be watching CoCo. Snacks provided.



Urban Pumpkin Patch

Covington Branch

Sunday, Oct. 17, 2-4 p.m.

Pick out a pumpkin and decorate at home or at the library.



HallowTeen: Fright Night

Erlanger Branch

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 6-8 p.m.

Teens are invited to watch Warm Bodies and enjoy candy, snacks and crafts. Costumes are encouraged to get in the spooky spirit. If enough people wear costumes, we will have a contest with prizes. The movie is PG13.

Nightmare on Nicholson: A Family Halloween Festival

Durr Branch

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 & 23, 6:30-9 p.m.



Join us for a haunting good time with food, music, craft vendors and games. Featuring a Halloween-themed projection display by Cincy Illuminations. Costumes encouraged. Amazon just announced they will give away Halloween costumes and candy at the festival on Oct. 22. Fun for the whole family!



Library Trick-or-Treat

Covington Branch

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 7-8 p.m.

Children 12 and under are invited to trick-or-treat inside the library. Start in the Children’s Department to get a bonus treat.

Halloween Celebration

Covington Branch

Saturday, October 30, 2-4 pm

Join in for games, crafts, a candy hunt, snacks, drinks and a costume contest.



Trunk-O-Treat

Durr Branch

Sunday, October 31, 2-3 p.m.

Come just to trunk-o-treat or decorate your car, give out candy and enter the contest. Candy will be provided by the library. Registration required for vehicles taking part in the contest. Kentonlibrary.org/events



Visit kentonlibrary.org/events for details and a full listing of free events.

